The New York Giants have to figure something out this offseason, or people could get fired. Would this NFL Mock Draft set them up for the long-term? It is no secret that the Giants are a total mess and need a franchise QB above anything this offseason.

GM Joe Schoen could be on thin ice if he can't figure something out at the most important position in sports this offseason. They do still seem to be alive in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, and could even pivot to Russell Wilson if that fell through.

But neither QB gives them a long-term answer, so could they target not only one, but two QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Giants NFL Mock Draft: Doubling-up at QB and going all-in on offense

3. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

An obvious pick for them at this point, the Giants take Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders at pick three. I would still feel confident that they make this move even if they were to sign Aaron Rodgers, who seems to be doing his own thing at the moment.

34. Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

The Giants also need some offensive line help (what else is new?). They take Grey Zabel from North Dakota State, a player who could probably slide into an interior position and be a Day 1 starter, which are players that this roster needs.

65. Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

Two-straight picks along the offensive line and three-straight on offense, the Giants take Jonah Savaiinaea and make yet another selection along the OL. Getting protection for their hopeful franchise QB in Shedeur Sanders is a top priority for Joe Schoen, their General Manager.

99. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Mason Taylor is the son of NFL legend Jason Taylor and is one of the more complete tight ends in this class. The Giants have used their first four picks in this NFL Mock Draft on the offensive side of the ball. Will this trend keep up with their next selection?

105. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

The answer is yes. The New York Giants are pushing all their chips in on the offensive side of the ball and take DJ Giddens from Kansas State to go along with Tyrone Tracy out of the backfield. Could this be the right strategy for the Giants? When will they address the defenside side of the ball?

154. Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon

At pick 154, the Giants make their first defensive selection and take Jamaree Caldwell from Oregon. Their defensive front is pretty stacked, so perhaps Caldwell ends up carving out some type of backup role with the team.

219. Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

I do not think taking two QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft is a bad idea at all. The Giants currently have zero franchise QBs on the roster and could keep taking swings until they land on their guy. They use pick 146 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft on Kyle McCord from Syracuse. Did the G-Men just rebuild their QB room for the long-term?

246. Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

With their last pick, the New York Giants add a body to their secondary and take Caleb Ransaw from Tulane.

Would this NFL Draft class push the Giants over the hump, give them a franchise QB, and set them up for long-term success?