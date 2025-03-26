The New York Giants have found their quarterback for the 2025 season, signing veteran Russell Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million. After two years of instability at the position with Daniel Jones and undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, Wilson represents a much-needed upgrade.

His leadership and experience are necessary for a franchise looking to reestablish itself in the NFC East.

For Wilson, this is more than just another stop in his career. It’s an opportunity for redemption. His brief stint in Pittsburgh ended in disappointment. The Steelers failed to find consistency. Ultimately it became time to move on.

Now, in New York, Wilson has a fresh start and a chance to prove he still has what it takes to lead an NFL team.

Russell Wilson is the perfect veteran quarterback for developing New York Giants WR group

Wilson’s priority must be developing chemistry with the Giants’ top receiving weapon, Malik Nabers. The 2024 first-round pick out of LSU had a stellar rookie season, finishing with 1,204 receiving yards (7th) and 109 receptions (8th). His ability to create separation and make plays after the catch makes him an ideal target for a quarterback known for his deep-ball accuracy.

Under Wilson’s guidance, Nabers could take another leap forward in his sophomore season. Wilson has a history of elevating young receivers, having helped DK Metcalf emerge as a star during his time in Seattle.

He also helped George Pickens shine in Pittsburgh. If he can establish a strong connection with Nabers early, the Giants’ passing game will be significantly more dangerous in 2025.

The Giants also have the opportunity to add another playmaker to their offense through the 2025 NFL Draft. Speculation is growing that New York is targeting Colorado State’s Travis Hunter, a dynamic two-way player who has excelled as both a wide receiver and cornerback.

The New York Giants could be Dangerous….



Russell Wilson

Malik Nabers

Travis Hunter — Loyal Ricks Jr (@LoyalJRicksJr) March 26, 2025

Hunter put up impressive numbers at Colorado State, recording 1,979 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns over two seasons. His versatility and ability to make plays in space would provide the Giants with another electrifying weapon, boosting Wilson’s chances of success.

If New York can land Hunter, their receiving corps could become one of the most exciting young groups in the NFL.

Signing Wilson is a significant step toward stability for the Giants. While he may not be the long-term solution at quarterback, his presence gives New York a proven leader who can help accelerate the development of their young playmakers.

If Wilson can rekindle some of his past magic and build strong relationships with his receivers, the Giants could leap forward in 2025.

Now, the real work begins. Wilson must dedicate time to developing chemistry with Nabers and any new additions to the receiving corps. If everything clicks, the Giants could surprise many in the NFC East next season.