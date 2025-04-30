Giants taking Jaxson Dart could thrust veteran QB off the team in 2025

The New York Giants traded up in the first round to select Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could his presence boot off a veteran QB? It was largely expected that New York was going to take a QB at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they traded up in the first round to do so.

They ended up with two first-round picks: Abdul Carter, the fierce pass-rusher from Penn State, and Jaxson Dart, the athletic QB from Ole Miss.

Well, with Dart now being in the picture and him every clearly (ideally) being their long-term QB, could one of the veteran QBs get moved off of the roster?

How will the Giants handle the QB room?

Dart joins Tommy DeVito, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston as the QBs on the New York Giants. The interesting thing here is that the Giants have four backup-caliber passers currently on the roster, but it's largely expected that Russell Wilson starts for them.

And he's obviously getting paid the most between him, Winston, and DeVito. Well, if Wilson is starting, what do you do with Dart, DeVito, and Winston? Jameis Winston? Does the first-round pick in Dart somehow end up as their emergency third QB for the 2025 NFL Season?

Does he somehow end up on the practice squad? How will the Giants work through this all? Well, their best case-scenario, and most logical scenario, might be to part with one of their current veterans, Winston or DeVito, and afford Jaxson Dart more of a runway to eventually takeover as the starting QB.

It does seem like the Giants panicked a bit when they signed both Wilson and Winston, and they now may have to make a somewhat tough QB decision with Jaxson Dart now on the roster. How will the Giants navigate this?