Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is over, let's take a stab at predicting every team's starting quarterback. There are most definitely some QB questions across the league, but for the most part, we do have a solid gauge on which QBs should start on teams.

The 2025 NFL Draft was one of the weaker QB classes we have seen, so it wasn't like rookie passers flew off the board like they did during the 2024 NFL Draft. In today's NFL, no team is going to win much of anything without a high-end QB, and there are quite a few teams in the league without one.

Let's predict all 32 starting QBs following the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Season: Predicting every team's starting QB after the draft

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

Nothing really to say here, as Lamar Jackson is arguably the best QB in the NFL and should have won his third NFL MVP award in the 2024 season, but it shockingly went to Josh Allen.

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow played the best football of his career in 2024, but the Cincinnati Bengals defense was their undoing, as the team only won nine games.

Cleveland Browns - Shedeur Sanders

Maybe the biggest shock in this article - I really see a viable path for Shedeur Sanders to win the starting job in Cleveland, as I believe Joe Flacco was signed to be the backup, and Kenny Pickett is downright atrocious.

Dillon Gabriel was a late-round QB prospect, and while Sanders was as well, he's simply a better, bigger, and strong QB. Do not be surprised if Sanders figures something out this offseason and earns the starting job.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Aaron Rodgers

Drafting Will Howard in the 2024 NFL Draft could be a good long-term situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers if they are able to sign Aaron Rodgers for a year. I believe they pull it off.

AFC South

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward

Taken first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, there is nothing stopping Cam Ward from earning the Tennessee Titans starting QB job.

Houston Texans - CJ Stroud

Approaching a crucial year three in the NFL, CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans have to figure out how to win more than 10 games in a season. Stroud and Houston could finally reach contender status in 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence

Another QB approaching a crucial year, Trevor Lawrence may finally have some offensive stability in Jacksonville with the Liam Coen hire and them swinging for the fences to draft Travis Hunter.

Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson

Maybe the worst QB room in the entire NFL, the Indianapolis Colts might not have a choice but to start Anthony Richardson in 2025. Richardson has probably been the worst starting QB of the 21st century thus far.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen

Undeservingly winning the MVP in 2024, Josh Allen has helped the Buffalo Bills take ownership over the AFC East, and that should not change anytime soon.

Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa

A good-not-great QB, Tua Tagovailoa is quite efficient when he's on the field, but that's the big issue here. Tagovailoa would be a perfect starting QB for franchises who have been searching for an answer for years.

New England Patriots - Drake Maye

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots could explode in year two, and I really love the direction this franchise is going in.

New York Jets - Justin Fields

The worst QB in the division, Justin Fields and the New York Jets aren't anything special and may need to make a major QB room next offseason.

AFC West

Denver Broncos - Bo Nix

Playing a lot better than most thought in 2024, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are trending in the right direction and could vault into contender status in 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes

It's now been two-straight years of shockingly average QB production from Patrick Mahomes, but this past season ended in a Super Bowl blowout. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are not going anywhere, but this roster and team isn't quite as dominant as prior seasons.

Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert

Five years in the NFL has really only yielded shiny regular season statistics for Justin Herbert. The Chargers are 0-2 in the postseason in the Herbert era.

Las Vegas Raiders - Geno Smith

Traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, Geno Smith is now, comfortably, the worst QB in the AFC West heading into the 2025 season.