With eight teams remaining, there are limited Super Bowl matchups that are still possible. Let's check them out ahead of the Divisional Round. There are 16 possible Super Bowl matchups as we approach the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. And after the coming week, there will be even fewer Super Bowl 59 possibilities.

The Wild Card Round did not bring a ton of surprises - the biggest surprise may have been the Houston Texans blowing out the Los Angeles Chargers, and I guess the Washington Commanders beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a bit of a shock, too.

In the Divisional Round, the biggest game on the slate is probably the Baltimore Ravens playing against the Buffalo Bills. That could end up being the game of the year, honestly. Beyond those two teams, there are other high-stakes games.

Let's look at the 16 possible Super Bowl 59 matchups, highlighting the notable ones.

Here is every possible Super Bowl matchup ahead of the Divisional Round

Texans vs. Commanders

Probably the least-likely Super Bowl 59 matchup, this would do wonders for NFL ratings in my opinion and only enhance just how much parity the league has.

Texans vs. Lions

Texans vs. Rams

Texans vs. Eagles

Chiefs vs. Commanders

Chiefs vs. Lions

Perhaps the most likely Super Bowl matchup depending on who you ask, the Chiefs and the Lions are the no. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and could plow through for a date in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs vs. Rams

Chiefs vs. Eagles

What would be a rematch of the Super Bowl two years ago, the Eagles and Chiefs is another likely matchup that would feature a ton of familiar faces.

Ravens vs. Commanders

Ravens vs. Lions

Maybe one of the more exciting possible Super Bowls left, the Ravens and Lions would make for some must-see TV. These two teams may be the most complete left in the NFL playoffs.

Ravens vs. Rams

A sneaky game I could see, the Baltimore Ravens making it to the big game would not be a total shock, but the Los Angeles Rams making it could be. This team did just win it all back in the 2021 NFL Season.

Ravens vs. Eagles

Bills vs. Commanders

Bills vs. Lions

Two of the most dedicated, hard-nosed football towns in the country could see their teams in the Super Bowl. For pure fandom entertainment value, the Bills and Lions might make for the best possible Super Bowl matchup.

Bills vs. Rams

Bills vs. Eagles