How much cap space do the Baltimore Ravens have in the 2025 offseason?

The Baltimore Ravens lost in the Divisional Game in the 2024 NFL Season. How much cap space will they have approaching the 2025 offseason? The Ravens have failed for years now in the postseason. In fact, the last time they won multiple postseason games was all the way back in 2012 when they beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Baltimore might have a coaching problem - has John Harbaugh hit his 'max' with this team? It's honestly kind of a similar situation to the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are always among the best in the NFL, but the playoff success just isn't there.

Going forward, I am not sure either franchise is going to change all that much. Sure, we'll see players come and go, but I would not expect major coaching changes. Heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason, how much cap space do the Baltimore Ravens have?

How much cap space do the Ravens have?

According to Over The Cap, the Ravens will have around $6 million in cap space for 2025. Yikes.

So yeah, the team is surely going to make some roster moves to free up some space. The most amount of money they could save on an extension would be with Lamar Jackson's contract, as they would save nearly $16 million.

If they wanted to also, for example, restructure the contracts of Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith, they would save another $20-ish million. In terms of releases, they could save $11 million by trading Mark Andrews, their stud tight end who had a brutal drop in their Divisional Round loss.

Some have predicted that the Ravens could trade Andrews, and a potential trade could save them the same amount. It's also important to keep in mind that we do not officially know what the salary cap number is going to be for teams for 2025.

It typically increases every single year, so we'll see how much it goes up for 2025. The Ravens aren't going to do anything fancy in the offseason - they'll bring in some free agents to try and fill some roster holes and head toward the 2025 NFL Draft for some of their more urgent needs.

At some point, you would think that this franchise could get over the hump, right? Maybe not. Lamar Jackson seems well on his way to a third NFL MVP award, but he and the Ravens hardly have that type of playoff success to show for it.