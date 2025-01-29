How much cap space do the Buffalo Bills have in the 2025 NFL Offseason?

The Buffalo Bills have again fallen to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. How much cap space do they have approaching the 2025 NFL Offseason? Four the fourth time in the Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes era, the Bills fall in the postseason to the Chiefs.

You would have to think that some major changes could be on the horizon. At least, that's what I think. The Bills have done the same thing over and over, and the result has been the same. It's clear that if the Bills want to make the Super Bowl, they'll have to either load up more than they ever have before or make some major coaching changes.

Anyway, Buffalo's season ends in January yet again, so their attention will now turn to the NFL offseason. A huge part of the offseason is free agency. Free agency opens in mid-March. How much cap space do the Bills have approaching FA?

What's the cap situation like for Buffalo?

According to Over The Cap, Buffalo is projected to have a cap deficit of about $7 million. So right now, they have negative cap space. That isn't allowed in the NFL, so this team is going to have to do some cap house-cleaning.

One obvious decision is to extend Josh Allen's contract for a higher dollar amount. He's on a deal worth $43 million per year, so it might be time for a raise there. OTC notes that a Josh Allen contract extension would save the team about $10.5 million. They could save over $17 million if they cut Von Miller as well.

It's probably not going to be a very active offseason for Buffalo in terms of signing free agents. They probably need to bring in a notable face in the secondary and could justify handing out a notable free agent contract for a wide receiver as well.

The team has failed for years now to make it over the hump in the AFC. Sean McDermott has proven to be a very good head coach, but the constant failure in the postseason despite having Josh Allen and top rosters is telling.

General Manager Brandon Beane isn't going to have an easy job ahead of him. And while McDermott probably isn't going anywhere, Buffalo should look to make a major change like that, especially with them not having a ton of cap space to work with in the 2025 NFL Offseason.