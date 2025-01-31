How much cap space do the Green Bay Packers have for the 2025 offseason?

The Green Bay Packers are trending in the right direction overall. How much cap space will they have in the 2025 offseason? The Packers are close if you ask me. This team went 11-6 in the 2024 NFL Season and lost in the Wild Card Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. The main issue with the Packers is that this team is just oozing with good players.

But they really don't have those truly elite, game-altering players that help teams make deep runs in the playoffs. Green Bay's front office has done a great job in the NFL Draft in recent years, and this team does have a nice foundation for the future, but the youth and lack of high-end players is going to hold them back.

Another year of experience could help, and with the Detroit Lions potentially headed for a regression coupled with the Minnesota Vikings likely turning the reigns over to a de-facto rookie QB in 2025, Green Bay may have an opening here.

And they could dabble in free agency to try and bring in an elite player or two.

How much cap space do the Packers have in 2025?

According to Over The Cap, the Packers will have about $40 million in cap space to work with. That is a solid amount and will give the team's front office some flexibility in free agency. Green Bay could use a top-end wide receiver, so it would not shock me to see them try to get someone like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin.

Some secondary help would also be great, as the teams is probably going to move on from Jaire Alexander, who has not been able to stay on the field in recent years. Furthermore, the Packers did hit a grand-slam with their signing of safety Xavier McKinney last free agency period, so there is reason to believe they'd dip into the FA market in the secondary yet again.

I also would not rule out the Packers trying to swing a major trade. With the NFC North actually largely getting a bit weaker thus far, Green Bay may be a sneaky candidate to win the division in the 2025 NFL Season.

Jordan Love will also need to truly hit his stride if the Packers want to ascend into that next level. He struggled with interceptions in 2024 but did stabilize late in the year. A full year of Love playing elite football and some additions in free agency could have this team in a great spot.