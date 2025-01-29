The Washington Commanders now have a huge window opening to compete for Super Bowls. How much cap space do they have in the 2025 NFL Offseason? This team won 14 games in the 2024 NFL Season, going 12-5 in the regular season and winning two playoff games before getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

It was a magical season driven by the early arrival of Jayden Daniels, who is absolutely a top-10 QB in the NFL at this point. The Commanders just do not have great roster talent to be honest, so this offseason is going to be huge in fixing what needs it.

The work has only just begun for the Commanders

The offensive line probably needs at least two more starters, and the WR and TE rooms could each use another starter as well. Defensively, another inside linebacker might be wise and some secondary help could very much be in play.

I would expect GM Adam Peters to be aggressive but calculated, as he does have a huge opening with Jayden Daniels being on his rookie deal. And according to Over The Cap, the Washington Commanders will have over $87 million in cap space for the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Right now, they would have the most in the entire NFC, which is a scary thought for the rest of the conference. This gives them the flexibility to do pretty much whatever they would want in free agency. The NFL Draft typically takes up around $10 million on a team's cap figure in a given season, so they are still flush with space with that factored in.

Two of the top players in free agency are Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin, two wide receivers who could be a great fit for Jayden Daniels and this offense. Higgins may actually be the best fit, as he could give them a true 'x' receiver to haul in 50/50 balls.

There could also be some cap casualties across the NFL that Washington could take advantage of for a year or two. Heck, if Davante Adams got cut, for example, I could see a world where he quickly signs with the Commanders for a year.

Washington is now becoming a destination where players will absolutely want to come, and this would be especially true for players who have already earned their big paydays in the NFL. With cap space approaching $90 million, the Commanders could have a prolific NFL offseason.