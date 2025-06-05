It didn't take long for George Pickens to revive Cowboys' hope for 2025

Dallas Cowboys fans are used to being let down over the last three decades or so. It's been a long time since the Cowboys' glory years at this point, and most of the newest generation of Cowboys fans don't even know what it was like for this team to be a dominant force in the NFL.

The Cowboys of old are slowly fading into legend, and it's become easier every year to just "expect the worst" and barely ever "hope for the best".

But for Cowboys fans looking for any reason to keep hope alive in 2025 despite the Philadelphia Eagles coming off of a Super Bowl win and the Commanders reaching the NFC Championship Game, they may not have to look much further than the arrival of wide receiver George Pickens.

George Pickens quietly might be the best offseason pickup in the NFL in 2025

At their best, the Dallas Cowboys have already had one of the top offenses in the NFL with CeeDee Lamb taking on the majority of the workload in the passing game. The Cowboys have lacked a true secondary weapon in the passing game since trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, but Lamb has done his part to pick up the slack.

Pickens is not as proven as Amari Cooper was when the Cowboys had him, but he's arguably a bit more dynamic overall, especially when being targeted deep downfield.

The addition of Pickens to the Cowboys offense is something that can't be overstated in its importance. A healthy Dak Prescott is a big enough advantage for a team like Dallas, but having a stud like Pickens to take advantage of favorable situations with all the attention CeeDee Lamb attracts?

This Cowboys offense could reach new heights in a hurry.

Pickens has already been making a significant impression early at Cowboys OTAs, and with an expiring contract after 2025, you know the former second-round pick out of Georgia is going to do everything in his power to make this year with the Cowboys count.

The Cowboys have been trading machines to upgrade the depth and talent on their roster across the board. Getting a player like Pickens is such a fantastic value for a team that already nailed the 2025 NFL Draft as well, getting three projected 1st-round players with their top three picks.

Pickens with a healthy Dak Prescott and his ability to throw the deep ball is a dangerous combination.

