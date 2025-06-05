1 key trade or signing each NFL team has to make following OTAs in 2025

The conclusion of OTAs could bring about some big-time player movement across the NFL landscape. There are a lot of big-name players being rumored to be on the trade market, and now that the calendar has flipped past June 1, teams are flipping over to a new budget year and making post-June 1 adjustments.

Could we see some moves of the blockbuster variety?

We're going to take a look at moves that should be made by all 32 teams after the conclusion of OTAs. Some teams are going to be urged to add players while others are going to be projected to say some necessary goodbyes. There are a lot of players around the league who might need to get into better situations and some teams who might need to be aggressive in pursuing some upgrades after a lackluster offseason.

Let's look at all 32 teams and moves that should still be made in 2025.

1 trade or signing for all 32 NFL teams after OTAs

AFC North

Cleveland Browns: Flip QB Joe Flacco and RB Jerome Ford for draft picks

If the Browns have any respect for Joe Flacco whatsoever, they’ll trade him to a place where he can actually do a little something at the age of 40. To be fair, Flacco also agreed to sign with the Browns, and the game of musical chairs at the quarterback position around the NFL hasn’t left him with many options. Maybe the Browns really are his best option, but Cleveland needs to dive headfirst into a youth movement. Jerome Ford is lost in the numbers game after the Browns selected Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Sign QB Aaron Rodgers, trade for TE Jonnu Smith

The moves the Steelers need to make/will make are obvious at this point. This team simply cannot go into the 2025 regular season with Mason Rudolph as the primary starting quarterback. Insiders around the NFL have been hinting at Rodgers joining the Steelers, and it seems that move is going to happen at some point or another. The other bonus move(s) here would be trading for TE Jonnu Smith (who was awesome last year for the Dolphins) and either signing Gabe Davis or trading for Romeo Doubs.

Cincinnati Bengals: Sign EDGE Von Miller

The Bengals might not be able to be picky on the defensive side of the ball. It feels like they are in a similar position this year to where the Atlanta Falcons were last year. They might need to get creative in finding players to add to the defensive side of the ball. Veteran Von Miller might not be the dominant every-down force he once was, but the Bengals could get a veteran pass rusher to help them close games.

Baltimore Ravens: Trade TE Mark Andrews for a pick

You don’t exactly want to see the Ravens make their roster worse at this point in the offseason, but they keep talking about how they want to unlock Isaiah Likely, and they are running out of time to get value for Mark Andrews. Pretty soon, Andrews is just going to walk in free agency and the Ravens will be lucky to recoup a 5th or 6th-round compensatory pick. There are enough teams out there right now that would trade for him, and for proper value.