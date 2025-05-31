It's clear who the most vulnerable NFL division winner is for the 2025 season

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West every year since 2016, but it is clear that they are in a vulnerable spot for 2025.

The Chiefs have been the gold standard in the NFL for over a decade, as even before Patrick Mahomes was drafted, this team was still making the postseason nearly every single year. The Chiefs have won the AFC West in each season since 2016, and here are their regular season win totals in those division-winning seasons:



12

10

12

12

14

12

14

11

15

They are trying to win the division for the 10th year in a row in 2025, but they are easily the most vulnerable division winner heading into the new season.

Chiefs AFC West reign is getting shakier...

Over the past couple of seasons, both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers have made monumental strides to close the gap with KC, and that is an objective fact - you can't dispute it. Denver has hired Sean Payton, found a franchise QB, and have truly loaded up their roster, especially on defense.

The Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh and have also been adding notable talent to their roster as well. We have seen both Denver and LA play the Chiefs quite close over the last two season, and we nearly saw rookie Bo Nix go into Arrowhead and knock-off the Chiefs.

LA has played KC quite close in 2024, and it's not like the Chargers haven't beaten KC before. Furthermore, both the Broncos and Chargers did win double-digit games in 2024, so not only were they competitive with the Chiefs, but they were also, put simply, very good football teams.

With the Chiefs not necessarily widening the gap in the 2025 NFL Offseason when you look at the moves that Denver and Los Angeles made, it really would not be all that wild to think that the Chiefs just don't win the AFC West in 2025 - there isn't anything to say that a 10th-straight division title is in the works.

The Chiefs are indeed the most vulnerable division winner heading into the 2025 NFL Season.