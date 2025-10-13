It's clear who the NFL MVP frontrunner is through Week 6 in 2025

The NFL MVP award is now basically the best quarterback award in a given season, which is not something that fans necessarily agree with, but it's how the league is going. The last time someone other than a QB won the award as Adrian Peterson back in 2012.

Well, through six weeks, you get the sense that a quarterback is again going to win the award in the 2025 NFL Season. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes have all won the award since the 2018 NFL Season.

Jackson, Rodgers, and Mahomes have each won the award two times, and Allen won it back in 2024. It would be cool, if nothing else, to see a different quarterback win the award in 2025, and through the first six weeks, the favorite is not any of those players...

Baker Mayfield is playing at a different level right now and is clearly the favorite to win the MVP award

Currently with the best record in the NFC and the top seed, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riding high, and it's primarily due to Baker Mayfield, their allstar quarterback. Mayfield has dealt with a ton of injuries to his wide receivers this season, and his defense ranks just 24th in points allowed.

The scoring offense ranks 6th in points scored per game, and Mayfield is just lighting up opposing defenses at a high level. Here's what he's done so far through six games for Tampa:



5-1 record

129/195 (66.2%)

1,539 yards

12 touchdowns

1 interception

108.5 passer rating

256.5 yards per game

75.4 QBR

Mayfield has also added four game-winning drives as well. Tampa is narrowly winning games but have scored at least 20 points in every game this season and have scored at least 25 points in four of six games. They've won four of their five games by just one score despite putting up a ton of points.

Baker Mayfield has been the difference-maker for the Buccaneers thus far. The defense has definitely struggled, but this team is winning because of their quarterback, and this right here is the definitely of being the most valuable player.

If the Buccaneers had just an average QB, they'd have two wins at most. It's been quite the career for Baker Mayfield, but he's remade himself on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is very clearly the MVP of the league right now.

If the Buccaneers' defense can improve, Mayfield's play could take another leap forward.