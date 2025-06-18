Jaguars GM confirms Travis Hunter can do the unthinkable as an NFL rookie

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is going to be one of the most anticipated rookies in recent memory for the NFL. Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner in 2024 at Colorado, was the 2nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after the Jaguars made a bold move up a handful of spots, giving up a future 1st-rounder to get the two-way star.

The biggest question for Hunter as an NFL player? Can he actually play both ways? Will the Jaguars even let him?

We might have our latest bit of confirmation that the Jags are going to let Hunter try what is seemingly impossible this coming season. General manager James Gladstone said that Hunter "does not tire" and that he's got the energy and "capacity from a physical standpoint" to play a full NFL game on both offense and defense.

Jaguars GM James Gladstone says Travis Hunter can physically play full NFL game both ways

While Gladstone isn't the coach, and he's certainly putting some parameters on the expectations here, it seems clear that the Jaguars are going to let Hunter play both ways for a full game at some point. This offseason, Hunter has been working more at receiver so he can get the nuances of Liam Coen's offense down, but it does feel like we'll see him playing both receiver and corner as a rookie.

The Jaguars didn't just throw two first-round picks at Travis Hunter because they felt like he would be a nice complement to Brian Thomas Jr. in their offense. They obviously feel like he's a generational talent and that they have plans to utilize his unique skill set and physical capacity.

There are no guarantees when it comes to the NFL and Hunter has such impressive natural talent. Not many people thought he could play a full-time role even at the college level playing both offense and defense, and he went and won the Heisman.

Many NFL Draft experts felt like if Hunter had been evaluated as two separate players, he would have been the best receiver and the best cornerback in the draft. The Jaguars don't have any reason to waste that. They need to temper expectations for now becuase the NFL is a different ballgame than what Hunter was playing at Boulder.

But if anyone's up to the task, it's going to be him. He has the skill level, physical endurance, and most importantly confidence to be able to do what nobody else has done in the modern era.