Jaguars must take controversial route after picking Travis Hunter no. 2

You can't compare a player to Shohei Ohtani and then not let him do what Shohei Ohtani does. What makes Shohei Ohtani so special and unique is that he's a legitimate All-Star as both a full-time pitcher and full-time hitter. Travis Hunter has been compared to football's version of Shohei Ohtani, which means the Jacksonville Jaguars have but one choice now that they've taken him at no. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They've got to let him play both ways.

Hunter has stated in the past that he would rather not play football than not be able to play both ways, and that's fair. Hunter is one of the most unique prospects anyone will ever see because he's legitimately the best wide receiver and the best cornerback in this class.

Because we've never seen anything like that before at the NFL level, folks think that he's going to have to pick which one he wants to be. Surely, you can't play both wide receiver and cornerback on a full-time basis, right?

Travis Hunter should get full clearance to play both ways with Jaguars

The absolute worst thing the Jaguars could do now that they've traded up and drafted Hunter with the 2nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is to clip his wings. You want this guy to be excited about playing in one of the most cursed NFL cities of all time?

Give him what he wants. Treat him like the star that he is. Let him spread his wings and give playing both ways a shot.

There are legitimate concerns about durability with a player giving you 2,000 snaps per year, or anything even remotely close to that. But Hunter doesn't have to play 100 percent of the snaps on both sides of the ball. He also doesn't have to be a "package" player for either side.

He can be a full-time player on both sides of the ball without being on the field for every single snap. The Browns now have a responsibility to take the controversial -- but right -- approach and figure it out.

