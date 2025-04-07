Jaguars NFL Mock Draft: Jacksonville set to make surprise playoff push?

88. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Getting a tight end prospect in the building would also be a wise idea, as the tight end class in the 2025 NFL Draft is quite deep. The Jaguars are truly loading up on offense in this mock draft, as they take Terrance Ferguson from Oregon with their last pick in the top-100.

107. Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

Joshua Farmer is a defensive tackle prospect who racked up eight tackles for loss and four sacks for Florida State in the 2024 college football season. While the Jaguars have some nice players along the defensive line, it is never a bad thing to add to the trenches.

126. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Not only is Bhayshul Tuten extremely fast, but he's quite quick on his feet and can truly make defenders miss with ease:

Bhayshul Tuten.



More than just straight-line speed. There's a suddenness to his game that makes Tuten really fun to watch. He's a player! pic.twitter.com/w8Zy9SMGyj — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) March 7, 2025

I can only imagine the things Liam Coen could do on the offensive side of the ball with more weapons like Travis Hunter and Tuten. The Jags take the Virginia Tech product at pick 126, furthering loading up on offense.

142. Chase Lundt, OT, UConn

Now addressing the offensive line later on, the Jaguars take tackle Chase Lundt from UConn. Lundt could at least carve out some type of swing tackle role, but you never know - the Jaguars could see him develop into a starting-caliber player down the road.

182. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

Two-straight tackle picks proves that GM James Gladstone is serious about wanting to be tough in the trenches. This is simply how teams in the NFL sustain success, so the Jags take Jack Nelson from Wisconsin at pick 182.

194. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

Another running back pick and yet another offensive weapon in this mock draft, the Jags take Brashard Smith from SMU and really have a ton of options in the backfield now. These running back picks could spell the end for Travis Etienne's time in Jacksonville.

221. Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

Kaden Prather is the last pick for the Jaguars in this NFL mock draft. He caught 162 passes across his collegiate career, which spanned 48 games. He's got the experience, so if nothing else, he could be a reliable rotational player for the offense.