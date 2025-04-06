The New York Jets signed Justin Fields in free agency, but could the 2025 NFL Draft force the Fields era to end quickly?

The Jets have a new era on their hands. Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas are no longer in the picture, as it is now Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey running the show, who come from the Saints/Sean Payton/Broncos tree.

New York has to figure something out at some point, right? Well, not necessarily, but there does seem to be some renewed hope with this franchise, and they could really provide hope for the future in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Jets 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Is the Justin Fields era short-lived?

7. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

If the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns do not use their first-round pick on a QB, how far does Shedeur Sanders fall in the 2025 NFL Draft? Well, I do not think he'd fall lower than pick seven to the New York Jets. They signed Justin Fields in free agency, but let's be honest here - Justin Fields is not a franchise QB and is a fine backup.

I would not be shocked that at the first sign of the offense struggling under Fields, calls are made for the team to put in Sanders.

42. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Tre Harris is a physical wide receiver and someone who could be a nice compliment to Garrett Wilson. The assumption here is that GM Darren Mougey, who is in his first year on the job, doesn't mess around and pays Wilson on a long-term contract extension.

73. Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Ozzy Trapilo played both tackle positions in college and could be a neat developmental prospect for the New York Jets as they search for more long-term answers along their offensive line, which does have a nice, young nucleus at the moment.

110. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Deone Walker is not a super polished player, but the physical profile is too good for the Jets to pass up at pick 110. This honestly feels like a steal for the New York Jets.

145. Sai'vion Jones, EDGE, LSU

Sai'vion Jones can help out the Jets pass rush, as he had eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the LSU Tigers in the 2024 college football season, and he is still only 21 years old, so there is youth on his side.

162. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Devin Neal is a dual-threat RB from Kansas and a huge steal for the New York Jets at pick 162 in this mock draft. You do wonder what happens with Breece Hall, as he is eligible for a contract extension and is still quite young. Does the new regime give him one or try to build for the future?

186. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Luke Lachey is one of the many draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The Jets have to grab a TE prospect, period. Lachey comes from great TE school in Iowa which has turned out NFL tight ends like George Kittle, Noah Fant, and TJ Hockenson.

207. Tyler Cooper, OG, Minnesota

The New York Jets finish up this mock draft by taking Tyler Booker from Minnesota, and you never know if he could develop into a starter one day. If nothing else, the depth cannot hurt.