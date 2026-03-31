Jaguars set themselves up perfect to replace key free agent departures

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the NFL's biggest surprises in the 2025 season, going from having one of the five worst records in the NFL in 2024 to being one of the most shockingly well-rounded teams in the league.

The Jaguars got the right people in the right seats after a disappointing 2024 season, finishing as AFC South division champions last year and really turning things around under new GM James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen. Even with their resounding success last season, the Jaguars face a number of key questions in 2026 after some notable free agency departures.

Former first-round picks like Travis Etienne (Saints) and Devin Lloyd (Panthers) are now gone. And the Jaguars don't have a 1st-round pick after trading up for Travis Hunter last year. So how could it be possible that they are well-equipped in the 2026 NFL Draft to address their remaining roster holes?

Jaguars are loaded with 2026 NFL Draft capital, still have four top-100 picks

Even though the Jaguars don't have a 1st-rounder this year, they have four picks in the top 100 overall.

Round 2 | 56th overall

Round 3 | 81st overall

Round 3 | 88th overall

Round 3 | 100th overall

The Jaguars are set up really nicely on Day 2 of this year's draft, where this class is exceptionally deep at some of their top positions of need. Especially at the linebacker position.

As good of a season as Devin Lloyd just had, the Jaguars have to feel good about the options that will be available to them in this pick range. And outside of the top 100 picks, they have seven more darts to throw on Day 3 of the draft, giving them a whopping 11 selections overall.

Even if it's difficult at this point to see 11 rookies making the Jaguars' roster, they have a chance to reload and get a number of new young players in the building who fit the culture being built by Gladstone and Coen. The Jaguars made one external addition so far in free agency, signing running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. from the Commanders. Other than that, it's been a lot of continuity.

Getting another big rookie class in the program is going to help this Jaguars team continue to ascend. They already have veterans leading at key spots on the roster. They invested a lot in their 2025 rookie class. Now, they are doing some interior design after making wholesale renovations.

And with 11 picks, they've got a robust budget even without any in the top 55 overall.