AJ Brown stuck it to the Titans, Saquon Barkley stuck it to the Giants, Jalen Hurts stuck it to his critics, and the Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed the benefits.

The City of Brotherly Love exacted revenge on the franchise that denied them a championship two seasons ago in the desert as the Eagles blasted the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Moreover, the Eagles improve to 2-0 in revenge Super Bowls (2025 vs. KC and 2018 vs. NE). Don't let the 40-22 final score fool you; it was not that close.

Moreover, Nick Sirianni, who once coached in Kansas City before leaving right when Andy Reid stepped in town, gets the last laugh, albeit after taking a yellow Gatorade shower. Hopefully, by now, those Eagle fans in the Linc will appreciate him.

Speaking of appreciation, how about for Hurts? From being benched in a national championship game to losing a Super Bowl to finally hoisting the Lombardi trophy as Super Bowl MVP? Hurts is now one of four quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl after losing their first start, joining John Elway, Bob Griese, and Len Dawson. That had to be in the script, one that Kansas City was entirely against.

For the second time in a Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes came up short and abysmally. Somewhere, Nick Wright is hiding, and we need to find him. Where are his tweets? Also, there was not much of a Travis Kelce or Taylor Swift sighting; that is definitely New News. You have to wonder what will be said on the next episode of New Heights.

The Philadelphia Eagles silence their critics and destroy the Kansas City Chiefs' hopes for a three-peat

Six sacks, three turnovers, and just pure dominance by the Philadelphia Eagles defense, a team that did not have much luck on a wet field in the desert just a few seasons ago? How did a field get so wet inside a closed venue? Let your theories fly. However, what does not need to be analyzed is how the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and several other teams feel right now. You know how general manager Howie Roseman feels.

Brown's Super Bowl performance wasn't a Jerry Rice-type ordeal, but he did score a touchdown, and the Eagles needed it, especially with the empty-calorie scores that the Chiefs recorded near the end of the 4th quarter. Moreover, despite not scoring, Barkley had several key runs that extended drives but kept the Chiefs off the field. Oh, and it was on his birthday. The same flowers go to Louisiana native Devonta Smith, whose touchdown catch effectively was the dagger score.

Speaking of birthdays, how about Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean? A former scout once said Dejean wasn't good enough to be a starting cornerback in the NFL. How did that work out? On second thought, don't answer. Keep it to yourself. DeJean's performance, including a pick-six in the first half, paid great dividends.

This was for Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, both of whom retired just before this moment and getting revenge. Not to worry, you can rest assured the Eagles will reward both of them, especially Kelce after he lost his ring in some chili. This win especially goes out to Eagles fan Tiger Bech, the former Princeton wide receiver who lost his life in the New Orleans terror attacks.

2017 was for the parents and grandparents who longed to see a Super Bowl make its way to Broad Street, and now 2024 will be one for everybody. The Philadelphia Eagles have finally returned to the top of the football world, and they are officially the Super Bowl LIX Champions.