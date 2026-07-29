Jerry Jones sounds prepared to make another trade to change the NFC landscape

Over the last couple of years, it's started to feel like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't seen a trade he doesn't like.

Jones doesn't really keep things subtle whenever he meets with the media, and he's certainly got everyone thinking after making some pretty bold statements about trading future assets for the right player to help his team now.

"Candidly, I'd be very interested. I'd give up future (picks) to add substantive to where we are today as to a player...Would I invest something substantive to get the right kind of deal to improve us opening day? I would. I feel that good about this team this year."



- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

There is every reason to take Jones at his word here, especially because in just over a calendar year, we've seen him strike trades to acquire Rashan Gary from the Packers, Quinnen Williams from the Jets, George Pickens from the Steelers, and of course he made the blockbuster deal involving Micah Parsons last year.

Jerry Jones hints that he's thinking about another big trade for the Cowboys in 2026

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he’s willing to give up future picks to improve the team and revealed that he talked to another team yesterday about a potential deal. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kOqI4D8UkI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 28, 2026

This whole discussion started with Jones revealing to the media that the Cowboys "never" walked away from Maxx Crosby trade discussions, and Jones told the media he had to stop talking about Crosby because he's under contract with another team. But he clarified that the Cowboys never walked away from trade discussions, which definitely raised some eyebrows in the NFL world.

Of course, every Cowboys fan is then wondering if that means Jones could still trade for someone like Crosby, and that's certainly what it sounds like.

But even if it's not Crosby, Jones mentioned that he had conversations regarding a possible trade with another owner just the day before he met with the media to speak.

Whatever Jones has cooking behind the scenes, it has to be big, because he's talking about surrendering future capital to make a move that would give his team an even better chance to win games right now. He views the current roster as championship-caliber, but maybe only if they add that one final piece.

It's hard to say anyone else around the NFL has been more aggressive than Jones over the last couple of offseasons. He's been in the mood to wheel and deal, and he's obviously pulled off some of the most jaw-dropping trades we've seen.

What else could he have in mind?

Crosby could realistically be one of the best players available before the start of the season, along with Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea, who has officially requested a trade out of Tampa Bay.

At this point, we're expecting the fireworks from Jones and the Cowboys. The only questions now might be who and for how much?