Top 3 Vita Vea landing spots if Buccaneers trade the star defensive tackle

In recent years, at least, it feels like star defensive players becoming available just before the start of the season has almost become a little bit of a tradition.

Last year, it was Micah Parsons getting traded in a blockbuster deal from the Cowboys to the Packers. This year, it could be someone like Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea getting dealt. At least, if he has it his way, that would be the case.

Vea has requested a trade away from the Bucs with contract talks apparently not going the way he wants them to, and while Tampa Bay doesn't have to trade him just because he asked for us, these situations almost always go one of the two directions: New deal or trade.

Which teams around the league make the most sense for Vea in a trade if the Bucs are willing to deal him?

3 teams that need to trade for Vita Vea if Buccaneers give in to his request

1. Los Angeles Rams

Because at this point, why not?

The Rams have already traded for both Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie this offseason. They're seemingly on the brink of bringing back legendary defensive lineman Aaron Donald. How about sweetening the pot even more by bringing in Vita Vea to play next to Donald?

Even the idea on paper just seems completely unfair.

In reality, would the Bucs actually trade Vea to a team like the Rams? Probably not, but the Rams have already struck multiple blockbusters this offseason, so we know general manager Les Snead is in his "name your price" mode right now. Getting Vea to play with Garrett on that defensive line, even if Donald doesn't come back, would be insanity.

2. Houston Texans

This doesn't feel like the type of deal you usually would see the Houston Texans in on, but the defensive tackle position is one of the few on their defense that could be considered a question mark.

Even if it's only a slight question mark at this point.

The Texans spent a 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Kayden McDonald to upgrade that position group behind players like Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai, but a player like Vita Vea could make this the scariest defensive front in the entire NFL.

Houston's defense already has two of the best in the NFL off the edge in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Imagine putting Vita Vea in between those guys and trying to deal with them for an entire game.

Houston has nearly $28 million in available cap space right now, so they could make it happen.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

Normally, with a situation like this, you're going to be looking at teams closer to contention than the team that just picked 1st overall in the NFL Draft. But the Raiders might make more sense than all of the rest for a variety of reasons.

Of course, from the top down, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady obviously has history with Vita Vea as the two were teammates with the Buccaneers for Brady's last couple of years in the league. Raiders general manager John Spytek was in the Buccaneers' front office working under GM Jason Licht from 2016-2024.

The Raiders also have arguably the single worst defensive line in the NFL at this particular point in time. Trading for Vea is a short-term move to upgrade that position group, but it would be a significant upgrade and boost to their chances of actually competing this year.

For Vea, going to a worst team (on paper) might seem unwise from a football perspective, but the Raiders have a ton of cap space and any big-money deal would be income tax free in Vegas.