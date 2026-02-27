Jets aggressively fill roster needs in updated 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The New York Jets have been active with roster movement dating back to the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline. General Manager Darren Mougey has really gotten aggressive here. He started things off with major trades of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

Not only that, but news broke on Thursday that the Jets would be sending Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans for T'Vondre Sweat. It's clear that Mougey, in his second year as the GM, wants to get this franchise on the right track once and for all.

The Jets have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and three in the 2027 NFL Draft. Of these five picks, you'd have to assume that Mougey could find at least two or three 'hits,' but none of those picks will end up mattering much if the quarterback situation can't get figured out. The Jets get aggressive in filling key roster needs in our updated NFL mock draft.

New York Jets get bold in filling key roster needs in updated NFL Mock Draft

2. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese was testing out of the building at the NFL Combine. He managed to run a sub-4.5 forty-yard dash, which is just insane. Not yet 21 years old, Reese seems to be capable of playing both outside and inside linebacker in the NFL.

It's not a guarantee where he'll settle down in the NFL, but it is a guarantee that he's going high in the NFL Draft.

16. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Jets get a bit frisky at pick 16 and take a swing on Ty Simpson. I believe in an ideal world, Simpson isn't starting immediately and is at least able to get his feet wet as a backup or third-stringer before competing for the job in 2027. This could be a viable quarterback plan for the Jets.