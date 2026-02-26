Jets top pick in 2026 NFL Draft is obvious after unexpected trade

In case there was any doubt before, the New York Jets have made it crystal clear what they're planning to do with the 2nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That is, assuming they keep it.

The Jets made an unexpected trade with the Tennessee Titans involving another former first-round pick, and second-year general manager Darren Mougey has been making it a habit to send first-round picks from the previous regime packing. The Jets traded 2022 first-round pick Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for 2024 second-round pick T'Vondre Sweat, a move that has clear implications for April's draft.

Jets very obviously closing in on Arvell Reese after Jermaine Johnson trade

Although Arvell Reese isn't a true defensive end, it's still pretty obvious that this is the direction the New York Jets are going. In a draft class that is short on blue-chip prospects overall, Reese looks like a true difference-maker at the next level.

For the week of the Scouting Combine, Reese is going to go through both linebacker and pass rusher drills, which will showcase his athleticism and versatility. The most recent situation that comes to mind with a player like Reese is that of Micah Parsons coming out of Penn State back in 2021.

It's actually crazy to look back on, but Parsons only had 6.5 sacks in two collegiate seasons. He was an off-ball linebacker who rushed the passer for Penn State as opposed to a pure defensive end or edge defender. Arvell Reese is in a similar position having "just" 6.5 sacks this past season, but perhaps showing some of his most translatable pro traits off the edge.

The Jets have been slowly stockpiling assets since Darren Mougey came aboard, and with Will McDonald IV as an established stud on one side, Reese will likely come into the NFL and get a ton of favorable matchups.

The Jets can utilize his versatility and complete skill set while truly unleashing him as a pass rusher. And when he ultimately makes a 'home' at the next level, it won't be surprising at all to see that home be off the edge.

At 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, he's not the typical size you see for an edge player, but that doesn't really matter. You have to look at his play strength and how well he holds up converting speed to power consistently. And there don't really seem to be any concerns about that.

If there is a "Door #2" for the Jets with this particular selection, it's got to be David Bailey, the pass rusher from Texas Tech. Bailey, along with Rueben Bain, are the only other two defensive end types to be discussed in this range, but Reese seems to be creating some separation in terms of the public perception right now.