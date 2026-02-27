Jets aggressively fill roster needs in updated 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

33. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Cornerback is clearly a need for the Jets. Colton Hood is a schematically versatile cornerback and could slide right in as a starter for years to come.

44. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

With over 300 tackles in three years at Purdue and Oregon, Thieneman also intercepted eight passes and could be solid in coverage and playing near the line of scrimmage for the Jets. New York has really added some key secondary talent thus far.

103. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Excelling as a run defender, Dani Dennis-Sutton doesn't offer a lot as a pass rusher, but you could argue defending the run is more important. The Jets continue the defensive line transition after swapping Johnson for Sweat.

175. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

Adding more talent into the receiver room, the Jets snag De'Zhaun Stribling from Ole Miss. Outside of Garrett Wilson, the Jets are rather forgettable at the position.

178. Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

Caden Curry's production in 2025 for Ohio State is something to take note of, so even in a rotational role, Curry could have some upside and spot-starting potential when needed.

239. Jamarion Miller, RB, Alabama

Jamarion Miller averaged fewer than four yards per carry in 2025, which is honestly just not good no matter how you slice it. His production took a hit after an encouraging 2024 season, but he'll now likely be in a position where he's hoping to just get drafted. What does stick out with Miller is his pass protection, and that's always something teams value with running backs.

243. Luke Altmeyer, QB, Illinois

The Jets should be in the business of taking multiple quarterbacks every NFL Draft until they find 'the guy.' Luke Altmeyer might never develop into anything more than a mid-tier backup, but it's another dart throw on the dart board, and that's the idea here.