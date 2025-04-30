Jets clearly have no intention of winning in 2025 with Justin Fields as QB1

The New York Jets did not select a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, so what are they trying to do in the coming season? When you look at the rest of the roster, you would think that the Jets could actually be a playoff team in the coming season.

Let's give Joe Douglas, their former GM, some credit here, as he did leave the roster in a decent spot with many of his 'hits' during the NFL Draft. New GM Darren Mougey was not left with a totally barren roster, and his job, because of that, isn't nearly as hard.

However, the Jets signed Justin Fields in free agency this past offseason and did not make a QB move in the 2025 NFL Draft. When you consider this scenario, it's abundantly clear that the Jets do not care to win much in 2025, period.

The Jets do not care about winning in 2025

Justin Fields is 14-30 as a starter in the NFL and is now on his third team in as many seasons. He's thrown for an average of 15 touchdowns against 11 interceptions across a 17-game season and has a career passer rating of 83.9.

Yes, he is a threat with his legs, but Fields has not developed into a franchise QB, no matter how many believers of his are still out there. with the Jets clearly placing Justin Fields in their starting QB role, this year is not going to be one where the team cares all that much about winning football games.

This might end up being more of an evaluation year where Mougey and new head coach Aaron Glenn identify which players they think are worth keeping around for the long-term. It's not the worst strategy in the world, but when you look at just how good this roster can be, Justin Fields being the starter is going to bring in down and remove them from the possibility of having a surprisingly good year.