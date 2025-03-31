Jets give Justin Fields huge vote of confidence with 2025 NFL Draft looming

The New York Jets gave $30 million guaranteed in 2025 NFL Free Agency, which should be a big enough vote of confidence in and of itself. But it still doesn't hurt when a team comes out and publicly backs a quarterback who is new to a team, especially when there are some questions about their intentions in the upcoming NFL Draft.

More on that later.

The Jets added the former first-round pick Fields on a two-year deal worth $40 million and $30 million in guaranteed money. New head coach Aaron Glenn and rookie GM Darren Mougey hold the 7th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and their commitment to Fields is rather interesting and layered, to say the least.

Jets making verbal commitment to Justin Fields before 2025 NFL Draft

"Justin is the starter. We believe in Justin, we believe we can win with Justin. We're excited about Justin's potential."



- Darren Mougey on Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/jhWA6w8qv8 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 30, 2025

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had this to say regarding his new quarterback:

“He has a quiet confidence about himself,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn told Judy Battista of NFL Media. “He can really throw the deep ball really, really well. Obviously, his legs are something that’s dynamic not just in college but the NFL as well. I just think he’s ready to break out as a top-notch quarterback. So, he’s going to do everything he can to be one of the better ones and we are going to coach our asses off to make sure he does a good job out there.”



- Jets HC Aaron Glenn (via NFL.com)

Before the Jets signed Fields to a free agent contract, they were rumored to be enamored with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at the 2025 NFL Senior Bowl. The Jets cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason and they are going a completely different direction than the previous regime.

Throwing a dart at Justin Fields seems like a really smart idea. The Jets actually could have drafted Fields back in 2021 when he was coming out of Ohio State, but they took Zach Wilson instead. The Denver Broncos also had a chance to draft Fields back in 2021, but they passed on him for Patrick Surtain II, the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

Why is that relevant?

Well, Jets GM Darren Mougey was the assistant GM in Denver under George Paton back in that 2021 offseason. It's possible that the Broncos were a house divided regarding Fields, who has actually played very well in two career games against Denver (with the Bears and Steelers).

Having played against him with the Lions, Aaron Glenn is also very familiar with Fields's game and what he brings to the table.

Their verbal commitment to Fields should be reassuring that nothing weird is coming down the pike in the 2025 NFL Draft. At least, we don't think that will be the case...

Fields should have a relatively solidified gig with the Jets barring a complete and utter collapse. He apparently has veteran Tyrod Taylor breathing down his neck, but it seems like a safe bet that the Jets will not be effectively replacing him with whoever they pick 7th overall in this year's draft.