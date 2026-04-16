Jets just confused everyone with bizarre decision on David Bailey

The New York Jets pick 2nd overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they just decided to throw everyone a bizarre and confusing curveball.

The Raiders are taking Fernando Mendoza 1st overall, and all that's left there is for him to walk the stage, hug Roger Goodell, and make it all official. The draft really starts with the Jets, who are expected to take either Arvell Reese or David Bailey to upgrade their pass rush and defensive front seven.

With their decision seemingly down to two guys, you would have to think they'd want to go through as extensive an interview process of both players as they possibly can, but they just made the shocking decision to cancel their "top 30" visit with David Bailey one week before the draft.

The Jets have made up their mind about David Bailey ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

While the initial report here is a little shocking, you can immediately determine one thing for certain: The Jets have made up their mind about David Bailey.

The question everybody wants the answer to is, what did they decide?

For the past couple of months, it has felt like there was a consensus about the Jets taking Ohio State pass rusher and off-ball linebacker Arvell Reese, who has drawn some comparisons to Micah Parsons with his size, athleticism, and the fact that he could make the full-time transition from playing off the ball to playing off the edge. Despite those consensus opinions, the pendulum has swung in Bailey's favor the past couple of weeks.

Perhaps that was the Jets trying to put some misdirection out there, or perhaps it was Bailey's agent trying to make it seem like he was more highly valued than he really is.

It's possible the Jets have decided that they don't need any more information on Bailey, and that they simply like what they've seen and heard up to this point. One more interview might not sway them either way. And in a way, it's comforting for Jets fans that a week away from the selection being made, they seem to have their minds made up, whatever that ends up being.

But considering how heavy the rumors have been leaning to Bailey being the 2nd overall pick in recent weeks, this certainly is a confusing development. If there were truly tension in the building about two prospects with that 2nd pick, any way for them to differentiate would likely be welcomed by the Jets.

Reese is a younger player by about two years, and might be the best overall player in this draft regardless of position.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey also spent 2012-2024 working for the Denver Broncos, where he saw Von Miller ascend from being somewhat of a "positionless" player coming out of Texas A&M to one of the most dominant pass rushers in modern NFL history.

And now he has a chance to repeat history, in a way, by taking Reese 2nd overall.