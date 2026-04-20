Jets NFL mock draft sees the board falling in an ideal scenario for Darren Mougey

33. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Now we're talking. Ty Simpson isn't a slam-dunk first-round prospect, but he is someone who is worth taking in the second round. The main issue with the Jets' first-round picks is that both are obviously too high to slot Simpson into.

But if he somehow makes it past the Arizona Cardinals, the Jets have to make the move. Simpson has NFL-caliber traits, but is undersized and just doesn't really do anything notably well. Sitting behind Geno Smith for a year could benefit him, as he's a developmental player regardless.

And at worst, the Jets may have just drafted a high-end backup who could be a spot-starter for the franchise. New York still has three first-round picks next year.

44. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Trading Gardner during the regular season last year was a major move, so you get the sense that the Jets will draft a rookie cornerback at some point. Brandon Cisse is a borderline first-round prospect who falls to pick 44 here, making it a logical spot for the Jets to pounce.

103. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Justin Joly could join Mason Taylor in the Jets tight end room as a young, encouraging duo. We've seen this team field top-tier defenses over the years, but it's obviously been the offense that has been the issue.

The thinking here could be that the Jets set the stage on offense with a strong offensive line and young group of play-makers in anticipation of a rookie quarterback in the 2027 draft.

140. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Chris McClellan is a nose tackle prospect from Missouri and could come in and serve as some nice depth and could see the field immediately near the goal-line in run situations.

179. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Double-dipping at quarterback makes sense for the Jets and any team that doesn't have a franchise quarterback in sight. Cole Payton has the size and athleticism and really checks all of those boxes. He looks like a franchise quarterback and has high-end traits at the position, but he's a day three pick for a reason.

Still, though, the Jets seem to have some degree of interest in Payton, so that's worth mentioning.

228. CJ Daniels, WR, Miami (FL)

Now adding to the receiver room even more, the Jets snag CJ Daniels from Miami (FL) and hope for some competent depth with these late-round selections.

242. Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

Betting on raw athleticism this late in the NFL Draft is the best course of action, and the Jets do just that with Kendal Daniels, finishing up a mock draft that sets the stage for something special for New York.