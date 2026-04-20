2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fresh top-10 mock draft with ridiculous trades

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally in view, and with just days left until the real thing, teams across the league are finishing up their big boards and working through as many scenarios as possible. Given that this year's class does not have a ton of blue-chip talent, we could see utter chaos in the top-10.

Teams might have a desire to trade up, and others currently slated to pick in the top-10 may have a desire to move down to recoup more capital in the 'sweet spot' of this year's class, which could be outside of the first 10 selections.

Let's dive into a quick top-10 mock draft filled with trades.

Updated top-10 NFL Mock Draft with just days to go

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders will soon employ a quarterback room that might actually be a legitimate long-term plan, as Kirk Cousins signed with the team recently and could start for the Raiders to begin the season while Fernando Mendoza slowly gets his feet wet.

You can tell that Las Vegas isn't in much of a rush here, as Mendoza likely starting the year out as the QB2 could end up being the best thing for his development.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, EDGE/ILB, Ohio State

It feels like the Jets are deciding between Arvell Reese and David Bailey. Reese's position in the NFL isn't quite set in stone, as he profiles as an EDGE and, potentially, as an off-ball linebacker. The Jets will have to hone him in on one of those positions and run with it, but the overall talent, traits, and athleticism are there.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (via ARI) - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

David Bailey heads to the Chiefs in this mock draft, as Kansas City trades up six slots, sending the Arizona Cardinals down to pick nine. The Chiefs need an impact player along the defensive line, and Bailey, who profiles as a high-end pass-rusher but below-average run defender, could be a 10-sack player as a rookie.

4. Tennessee Titans - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love isn't just a running back - he's an offensive weapon who is sure to make life a lot easier for Cam Ward in a crucial second year. I'd personally be shocked if Love wasn't the selection at pick four.