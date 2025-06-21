Joe Burrow must request a trade from the Bengals before it's too late

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a chance to become an all-time great QB, but that might not happen on his current team.

Years and years ago, we obviously saw Carson Palmer get fed up with the Bengals organization, and he did end up finding a good bit of success later in his career on another team. And while this may seem a bit crazy and premature, why shouldn't Joe Burrow do the same thing?

The Bengals have reached peak dysfunction this offseason, as both Shemar Stewart and Trey Hendrickson still do not have deals. Stewart is an unsigned draft pick, and Hendrickson is their best defensive player.

Not only that, but the Bengals really didn't do much to improve their offensive line, which has been a sore spot for years. At some point, Joe Burrow has to get tired of being in the middle of the circus, right?

Joe Burrow should request a trade before it's too late

Joe Burrow already turns 29 years old near the end of the 2025 NFL Season. He's 38-30-1 as a starter and has made two Pro Bowls. He's thrown for 19,001 yards, 140 touchdowns, and 46 interceptions. His 68.6% completion percentage is the all-time record, and his 101.2 passer rating is up there as well.

There comes a time, though, where Burrow should look at the current situation he's in and perhaps realize that for the sake of his own career and legacy, Cincinnati may only hurt it. The Bengals front office and ownership have been notoriously cheap for years, and it seems like even with a top-2 QB in the NFL, nothing has changed.

Even with the Bengals having turned this ship around a little bit, Joe Burrow should make the bold decision to eventually request a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals. He has no other options.