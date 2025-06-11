NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

Now that minicamps are underway and the offseason is continuing on, let's power rank all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2025 NFL Season.

No NFL team is going to sustain success in this league without having some semblance of a competent starting QB, and there truly aren't many elite passers in today's NFL. Getting the quarterback position right might be the single-hardest thing in all of professional sports, as the reward for doing so is massive.

As minicamps continue and we get further into the offseason, let's power rank all 32 projected starting QBs.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs

Unranked: Tyler Shough, Cam Ward, JJ McCarthy

We could see these three quarterbacks get their first NFL starts in the 2025 season, so there just is no reason to give them a ranking - they are total unknowns at this point regardless of their draft status. Both Cam Ward and JJ McCarthy were first-round picks in the 2025 and 2024 NFL Drafts, but Tyler Shough was a second-round pick this year.

McCarthy is easily set up for the most success, but that doesn't mean the Vikings will see him have success. Cam Ward is in a shaky situation and is a raw prospect, so that could present itself to be a problem, and I honestly just feel bad for Tyler Shough.

29. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

The 'worst' incumbent starting QB in the NFL might just be Daniel Jones, who could now be in line to start with the injury to Anthony Richardson, who is somehow worse than Jones. The Colts have to get something going with their QB room if they want to be relevant in the 2025 NFL Season, but that just does not feel likely at all. Jones come in at 29th in our QB rankings.