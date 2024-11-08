Joe Burrow must request a trade in 2025 offseason to preserve his NFL career
The Cincinnati Bengals lost yet again, and Joe Burrow yet again played his tail off. It's time for Burrow to preserve his NFL career. Now 4-6 on the season, there is only so much Joe Burrow can do. He's led the 6th-best scoring offense in the NFL this season, putting up 27 points per game. However, their defense ranks 26th and has allowed 26.2 points per game.
Burrow would be having an MVP season if his defense could stop a nosebleed. He's thrown 24 touchdowns against four interceptions for a 108.1 passer rating. He's currently on pace for the following stat line in 2024:
4,542 yards, 41 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
There is just no excuse for a top-3 QB in the NFL to be on this bad of a team. And in Week 10, Joe Burrow showed the entire NFL world why he's in a horrible postion, and while the Baltimore Ravens offense is nearly unstoppable, this has been a season-long trend.
At some point, Joe Burrow needs to preserve his own NFL career. He turns 28 years old in December, so he's not far off from 30. He's been banged up throughout his career and has been sacked 171 times in 62 regular season games.
The Bengals front office has failed to give Burrow a solid offensive line and has recently missed on many defensive draft picks. It's left the Bengals without that toughness factor that all top teams have, and they are wasting away Joe Burrow's prime years. Burrow needs to take his career into his own hands in the offseason.
Cincinnati isn't going to make the playoffs this year; they're already at six losses, and they may need to win 10 games to get in as a Wild Card. The defense isn't going to make some sort of turnaround, and we will continue to see Burrow light up the stat sheet for nothing.
It's a horrible situation, but not a surprise. When have the Cincinnati Bengals ever been known to be a well-ran organization? They've played hardball with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase and aren't showing a good enough investment into their home-grown players. I would not be shocked if there were current Bengals players who just did not want to be there anymore.
It's a sad situation, as their fans deserve better, and for the sake of his own career, Joe Burrow must request a trade in 2025.