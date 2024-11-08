NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the teams most desperately in need of Week 10 win
There are some teams who find their backs against the wall as we head into Week 10 and desperately need to win. The stretch run of the 2024 NFL Season is slowly but surely coming into view. The 2024 NFL playoff picture is also coming into view. There have been quite a few bad teams this year and there aren't a ton of truly elite teams.
Even some of the best teams have huge question marks. What is present in the NFL this year is the massive middle class of "eh" 3-5 win teams that feel like they're close to making a leap or close to bottoming out. Well, I've identified four teams that are most desperately in need of a Week 10 win.
Who are they? Let's power rank them here.
4. Dallas Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles come to town for an NFC East battle. The Dallas Cowboys are bad, and they won't have Dak Prescott for a while with a pretty nasty hamstring injury. While we all know their season is over, the team could ascend into new levels of dysfunction if they lose to the Eagles, who are beginning to separate themselves from Dallas.
You can almost feel the frustration coming from the Cowboys franchise at the moment, and I'd imagine that head coach Mike McCarthy is very much on the hot seat and could be shown the door in the coming weeks. While their season won't go anywhere, you have to figure that their season is still salvageable with a win in Week 10.
3. San Francisco 49ers
With tougher games coming up against the Seahawks, Packers, and Bills, the San Francisco 49ers must get a win here and improve to 5-4. The Arizona Cardinals now lead the NFC West at 5-4, and with the 49ers set to get Christian McCaffrey back into the lineup, this is the time for the Niners to go on a little bit of a run and give themselves some buffer with their record.
They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. The 49ers are better, period. If they don't win, it's not crazy to think that they could lose to the Seahawks, Packers, and Bills in the following weeks. Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy need to step up a bit and do what they do best.
This is a must-win for the San Francisco 49ers.
2. Chicago Bears
Having now lost two games in a row, the Chicago Bears are still the same old Bears. Their poorly coached and don't have a lot going for them at this point. Caleb Williams hasn't played all that well in recent weeks either, and while this team isn't close to contending, them being 4-4 in the fashion that they are should make them incredibly desperate for a win in Week 10.
They face the New England Patriots, one of the worst teams in all of football, and don't look now, but Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye actually has been playing well lately. What is the situation going to be if the Patriots win and Maye outplays Williams? In the grand scheme of things, it may not mean a lot, but the Bears would have lost three games in a row and would surely be at the top of most of the NFL journalism world for the week.
1. Houston Texans
Having lost two of three games, the Houston Texans play the Detroit Lions in Week 10 and could be well on their way to their third loss in four games. It's not been a great last few weeks for Houston. Their offensive line is becoming a huge issue and the injuries are mounting up. CJ Stroud may have to begin carrying this team more than he has before.
Just take a look at Joe Burrow - Burrow is almost forced to carry the Bengals nearly every week due to how weak parts of their roster are. CJ Stroud may have to follow suit in the same regard. Houston starting 5-1 and potentially falling to 6-4 could allow the Indianapolis Colts to sneak back into the AFC South picture.