Joe Thuney's extension proves that the Bears got it right this offseason

The Chicago Bears extended guard Joe Thuney, which should be their final major move in what turns out to be a stellar offseason. Many people like to hate on the Bears, and a lot of the hate is warranted. They simply have not been able to figure out the offensive side of the ball for years upon years.

And the Chicago Bears fanbase has become one of the more starved fanbases in the entire NFL. Well, this offseason does seem to be a little bit different. Chicago made a huge focus in beefing up the trenches, wheeling and dealing to improve both their offensive and defensive lines.

They also hired an offensive whiz in Ben Johnson as their new head coach and brought in some key offensive talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the news of the Joe Thuney extension is really symbolic of just how 'right' the Bears got it in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

The Bears had a flat-out stellar offseason

The news of the Joe Thuney extension broke on Tuesday:

Chicago also added Jonah Jackson via trade and signed center Drew Dalman to really cap-off a trio of excellent moves along their offensive line. And when you look at this roster on paper, you really can't find a major hole. The 2024 NFL Season was supposed to go a lot better than it did, and that season seemed to really give this franchise the necessary kick in the pants, if that makes sense.

GM Ryan Poles probably felt the heat to get it right once and for all, and he made up for the failed Matt Eberflus hire by hiring Ben Johnson away from a division rival. Overall, the Bears made just about every move they possibly could have to fix this roster and to set it on the path to long-term success.

And this Joe Thuney extension really puts the icing on the cake.