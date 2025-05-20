Let's get way ahead of ourselves and predict the four teams in the AFC and NFC Championship Games for the 2025 NFL Season. We still have well over three months before the start of the 2025 NFL Season, but we still have some very early predictions.

The AFC Championship game in 2024 featured the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, and the NFC Championship Game featured the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Could we see the same four teams again in 2025?

Only time will tell; let's make some early predictions for the AFC and NFC Championship Games for 2025.

Way too early predictions for AFC and NFC Championship Games in 2025

AFC Championship Game - Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

While there are other very good teams in the AFC, it does feel like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are the two best. Now yes, the Kansas City Chiefs have owned the AFC playoffs ever since 2019, really, but I do believe we saw a chink in the Chiefs armor in 2024. They won all of their one-score games and just did not show signs of their dominant selves.

We might see a bit of a regression from the three-dime defending AFC champions. The Buffalo Bills have the best roster in the AFC and one of the easiest schedules in the league, so they could be a shoo-in for the conference championship game, and you kind of almost feel the urgency from the Baltimore Ravens - when will this team actually play well when the playoffs roll around?

NFC Championship Game - Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders

The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders could be the two best teams in the NFC for the 2025 season. I do think the Lions could regress a bit in 2025 seeing as they lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, but the roster itself is the best in the NFL.

The Washington Commanders also did make it to the NFC Championship Game in 2024 and won 14 total games. I can see the Commanders making a huge leap forward and see Jayden Daniels play at an MVP level.

This would be a different but welcome NFC Championship Game, and the NFL world would probably run to see this action.