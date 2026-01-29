Kirk Cousins has 3 obvious potential destinations for 2026 NFL season

The quarterback carousel is going to continue to spin around and around in the 2026 NFL offseason, and one of the most notable veteran names likely to be available is Kirk Cousins.

The Atlanta Falcons haven't released Cousins yet, but that's the expected direction now that they are under new management from the top down of the organization. The potential of Cousins' availability doesn't carry the same level of excitement as it did even just a couple of years ago when he signed with the Falcons, but there are a couple of reasons to believe that he could be a valuable short-term addition for a number of teams.

The first is the simple fact that there are not many players teams are expected to fall in love with in the 2026 NFL Draft class. The second is the fact that Cousins showed late last year with the Falcons that he can still elevate an offense. Maybe not to the same level or consistency he once did, but he still threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns on December 11 against the Buccaneers. So what teams make the most sense for him in 2026?

Jets among teams that make the most sense for Kirk Cousins in 2026 offseason

1. New York Jets

There are not many teams who stand to benefit more from having a floor-raiser at the quarterback position than the New York Jets. The Jets had some of the worst quarterback play in the league last year, and they sort of drew the short straw when it came to the 2026 NFL Draft as well.

The Jets have the 2nd overall pick behind the Las Vegas Raiders, and it would be the upset of the offseason if the Raiders didn't take Fernando Mendoza with that top pick. So what are the Jets supposed to do draft-wise? Are they going to be the team that falls in love with Ty Simpson after just 15 college starts?

Maybe. But the likelihood is that they'll punt that situation further into the future. And Cousins can help them actually win some games in 2026.

2. Miami Dolphins

Another team that needs a floor-raising veteran at the quarterback position in 2026 is the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are going to be on the hunt for a long-term solution at the quarterback position with a new general manager (Jon-Eric Sullivan) and head coach (Jeff Hafley), and Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be looking for work elsewhere this coming season.

Cousins has long been rumored to be a possibility for Florida teams because his father has a church in Orlando. Miami is just a bullet train away.

The idea of playing for Miami should also be appealing for the simple fact that they have a built-in top-tier running game. Cousins will be able to thrive in that situation.

It also helps that Florida is income tax-free.

3. Carolina Panthers

If the Falcons release Cousins outright, he could stick it to them and sign in the division. Bryce Young has taken some strides under head coach Dave Canales, but has he done enough for them to stand pat and not upgrade the backup situation behind him?

I don't think so.

The Panthers have aims on winning the NFC South -- again -- in 2026, and if Young becomes a liability or doesn't show better consistency in 2026, then the Panthers have to have a better solution to turn to than Andy Dalton.