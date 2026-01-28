NFL Power Rankings: Final starting QB rankings approaching the Super Bowl

The 2025 NFL Season is now nearing the end, as Super Bowl LX is in less than two weeks. The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will take us home here in 2025. It's an unlikely Super Bowl matchup that not many people predicted before the season.

The Patriots might be one of the more unlikely Super Bowl teams in recent memory given how bad they were in 2024, but that's the beauty of the NFL. We've typically power-ranked the starting quarterbacks eack week this year.

So with about 10 days left of the season, we can do it one last time. We'll change it up a bit and power rank each team's normal starting QB, as there were a ton of backups who played this year, but we'll focus on the actual starters. Let's power rank them here using 2025's body of work but also using their overall ability at the position.

Power ranking all 32 starting QBs as the 2025 NFL Season comes to an end

32. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

It's honestly a bit embarrassing that Shedeur Sanders got an invite to the Pro Bowl. Not only was he bad this year, but he was honestly flat-out horrific and not a playable quarterback in this league. The Cleveland Browns should cut Sanders as soon as possible. There is virtually nothing redeeming about him as a QB in the NFL.

31. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields may truly have to consider developing into a Taysom Hill-type of player to sustain his NFL career. He's far from a franchise QB and is definitely a very, very low-end backup at best, but he started the most games at the position for the New York Jets in 2025.

30. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

You get the sense that Geno Smith's tenure as a starting QB in the NFL is about up. He could likely settle into a backup role somewhere in 2026, but there isn't much appeal as a starting QB anymore. He was largely awful as a starter in 2024 and 2025.

29. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy just could not stay on the field for the Minnesota Vikings and is still having to prove a lot as a potential franchise QB.

28. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett is no. 28 in our QB power rankings. He's a good backup but isn't someone a team needs to be relying on each week as a starting QB.

27. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is as good as gone from the Miami Dolphins, but some teams could view him as a potential reclamation project, perhaps like Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield once were.

26. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr did play in nine games in 2025 and did see improvements in passer rating and completion percentage, but the injury bug is still with him, so the odds that he cements himself as a franchise QB at this point feel low.

25. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Despite having mediore numbers across the board in 2025, Bryce Young played the best football of his career. His ceiling is a high-end backup. The Carolina Panthers should bring in some insurance this offseason.