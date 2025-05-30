Kyle Pitts best possible trade destination in 2025 is painfully obvious

One of the most frequently discussed players in terms of NFL trade rumors over the last couple of years has been Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts was a first-round pick back in the 2021 NFL Draft and was expected to be one of the "surest" prospects in that class.

His productivity was off the charts at Florida. He seemingly was the perfect chess piece for any NFL offense. Although he hasn't been bad as an NFL player, Pitts has been nothing close to the dominant force many believed he could be coming out of Florida. And his situation in Atlanta has contributed significantly to that.

Trade rumors revolving around Pitts have fired up again as teams will look to start making deals after June 1, and even with a high asking price, it's fair to wonder if the Falcons will finally make a move.

The question is -- who should be trading for Pitts? One team really makes a lot more sense than any other.

Chargers are ideal landing spot for Kyle Pitts in a potential trade

The Los Angeles Chargers tried -- and failed -- to sign free agent Evan Engram back in the Spring. They brought him in for a visit but he wound up signing with the division rival Denver Broncos.

They missed out on a chance to get former Michigan star Colston Loveland in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft and actually passed on tight ends until they took Oronde Gadsden II in the 5th round.

You just can't help but feel like the Chargers had to pivot to "Plan B" or worse at the tight end position this offseason, and that the chance to trade for someone like Pitts would be an awesome alternative at this point in time. In fact, it could be them stumbling into a different version of "Plan A".

Again, Pitts needs a change of scenery. The Chargers have a great situation for him to step in and be a high-volume target guy at a position where they don't have a true difference-making receiver. They've missed out on other alternative options this offseason.

This is something that could really work out well for everyone, especially if the Falcons are able to get a Day 2 pick out of it like they want.