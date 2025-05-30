NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all double-digit win teams from 2024 season

A whopping 15 teams won at least 10 games in 2024. Let's power rank those teams for the 2025 NFL Season.

It would be a massive shock if the 15 teams that won at least 10 games in 2024 all again won double-digit games, as a few could be in line for a bit of a regression, and some eight or nine-win teams want to get in on some of the fun.

We took a different angle and decided to rank all 15 teams that won double-digit games in 2024, but ranked them for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into it.,

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking 2024 double-digit win teams for 2025

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

No surprise here, as the Pittsburgh Steelers are truly one of the worst teams in the NFL with their current QB room.

14. Seattle Seahawks

It's hard to figure out what the Seattle Seahawks were trying to do in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and weirdly enough, they were the only double-digit win team in the NFL in 2024 that did not make the postseason.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A team that still has not done enough to be considered anything more than good, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are again in store for another 10-win season with an early playoff exit.

12. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are 12th in our power rankings, and that's because we truly have no idea what JJ McCarthy is going to do in his de-facto rookie season. Let's not overthink this team. They are unproven.

11. Green Bay Packers

Can the Green Bay Packers continue their slow climb to the top of the NFC? They have won nine and 11 games over the last two seasons - will they add another two and win 13 in 2025?

10. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have won the AFC South in each of the last two seasons, but they have not been able to break through into contention. They are 10th in our power rankings with much still to prove in 2025.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Winning 11 games and getting blown out in the Wild Card Round, the LA Chargers did add some key offensive talent this offseason and come in at ninth in our power rankings. Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton added to the backfield kind of tell us what they plan on doing this year.

8. Denver Broncos

Filling key needs on both sides of the ball, the Denver Broncos are loaded up and prepared to make a huge jump into contention. They could contend for the Kansas City Chiefs for the coveted AFC West title.

7. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams finished the season 9-3 after a shaky 1-4 start, so this team is still among the best in the NFL ahead of the 2025 season.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

I am not sure the Kansas City Chiefs did enough roster-wise to get to their fourth Super Bowl in a row, and they just aren't the old, dominant, high-flying team they once were. KC comes in at no. 6 in our power rankings.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Again falling short in the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens have at least become experts at stacking wins in the regular season.

4. Washington Commanders

Do not be surprised if the Washington Commanders win the NFC East in 2025 and dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles. This is as logical a team as any to make the jump into Super Bowl contention.

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have the best roster in the NFL, but losing Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson is going to hurt a bit. I would still expect the Lions to win the NFC North, but it might not be quite as dominant a season as 2024 was.

2. Buffalo Bills

Many thought that the 2024 season would be the year for the Buffalo Bills, but their quest at a Super Bowl is going to have to wait until 2025. They are no. 2 in our power rankings, as they are the best team in the AFC.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions are first in our power rankings until another team can prove that they are better. The Eagles are in for a bit of a Super Bowl hangover in 2025, but they'll still win double-digit games and again make the postseason.