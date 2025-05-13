Latest 2026 NFL mock draft has quarterbacks flying off of the board

As of now, the 2026 NFL Draft does appear to be quite deep at QB, and this mock draft has passers flying off of the board. Amidst all of the attention with the 2025 NFL Schedule Release, the mock drafts for 2026 are still rolling in.

And while we are still quite a ways away, it is clear that the QB class in next year's draft may actually be quite stacked, and it could rival the talent that the 2024 NFL Draft class had. That class had a whopping six QBs going with the first 12 picks, and the sixth one taken ended up being historically good himself.

Let's check out this latest NFL mock draft to see what went down.

Quarterbacks fly off the board in Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft

Here is the top-10 picks of Daniel Flick's 2026 NFL mock draft on SI:

1. New York Giants - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

2. New Orleans Saints - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

3. Tennessee Titans - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemdon

4. Cleveland Browns - Cabe Klubnik, QB, Clemson

5. Carolina Panthers - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

6. New York Jets - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

7. Las Vegas Raiders - LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

8. Indianaplis Colts - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

9. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

10. Arizona Cardinal - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Five of the first 10 picks in this NFL mock draft are dominated by QB selections, but I do find it odd that the Carolina Panthers, who are picking fifth in this mock draft, are not taking a QB - if they do indeed end up with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, that would tell me, at least, that Bryce Young fizzled out in year three and was likely benched at some point.

All of Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, Cade Klubnik, LaNorris Sellers, and Fernando Mendoza heard their names called here in the top-10, but Sellers may end up emerging as the best and highest-ceiling prospect from this group when the 2026 NFL Draft cycle begins in about 10 months.