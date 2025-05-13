2025 NFL Schedule Release: Teams travel a shocking amount in one season

With the 2025 NFL Schedule Release right around the corner, let's dive into how much travel each team is going to do this coming season. It might be more than you think - and when you consider a 17-game season, international games, flying across the country, and them obviously being round-trips, these amounts may not shock you at all.

Bill Speros put together a ranking of the NFL teams' travel distances for the 2025 NFL Season, and you can see it right here:

NFL 2025-26 MILES TRAVELED



The 32 NFL teams will cover a total of 625,947 miles this season, averaging 19,561 per team, and 2,301 per trip. 6 NFL teams will travel more miles than it takes to go around the world.



The 32 NFL teams will cover a total of 625,947 miles this season, averaging 19,561 per team, and 2,301 per trip. 6 NFL teams will travel more miles than it takes to go around the world.

By nearly 3,000 miles, the Los Angeles Chargers travel the most of any team in the NFL in 2025, as they are traveling just over 37,000 miles, which is just insane. It should be no surprise that the Los Angeles Rams are right behind them. Many teams on the west coast do end up traveling more on average.

But if you look at the other side of the rankings, you could combine the miles traveled by the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens, and it would still be less than the distance that the Chargers have to go in 2025.

It's actually insane just how much of a disparity there is between travel schedules for teams in a given season. This year, there are seven international games, and LA is going to be in one of them. With how much travel certain teams do, I would have to assume that it ends up being quite brutal on the body, and that might be something we as fans do not consider - not only is the NFL incredibly physical, but in many instances, these players have to immediately hop on a plane and fly across the country, and then have to get right back to work for another game.

It's quite astounding just how much teams travel in a given NFL season.