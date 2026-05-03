Latest 2027 NFL mock draft would gift franchise QBs to insanely desperate teams

The 2027 NFL Draft, as we've already seen talked about, is projected to be quite full with potential franchise quarterbacks. That was going to be the case last year, but many of the young passers decided to head back to college.

Much of that could be due to the emergence of the NIL and the sheer amount that collegiate quarterbacks are getting paid. Perhaps wanting to stick with the college life for another year is also a factor, but no matter how you slice it, 2027 is trending to be incredibly deep with the most important position in all of sports, which is great news for the teams picking at the top.

And the latest mock draft for 2027 could gift a few needy teams that quarterback.

Tankathon's latest NFL Mock Draft for 2027 would be great news for a few teams

Tankathon's latest NFL mock draft for 2027 looks like this at the very top:



1. Miami Dolphins - Arch Manning, QB, Texas

2. Arizona Cardinals - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

3. New York Jets - Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

10. Pittsburgh Steelers - CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

13. Minnesota Vikings - Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

The first three picks are the main idea here, though, but five quarterbacks went in the first 13 picks here. Back in 2024, we saw six go in the first 12 picks, with Bo Nix to the Denver Broncos being the final one in that round.

But for the Dolphins, Cardinals, and Jets, arguably the three worst teams in the NFL, there could be light at the end of the tunnel. Sure, you might have your own opinion about Manning, Moore, and Sayin, and you may even think that Carr or Mensah could go higher, but the idea here is that help could be on the way.

And given Manning is, well, a Manning, he could be the favorite to go with the first overall pick. All of Miami, Arizona, and New York have recently made somewhat notable quarterbacks moves, too. The Dolphins oddly signed Malik Willis to a three-year deal, but that big-time signing just did not seem to matchup with the team embracing a rebuild.

The Cardinals suddenly have Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and rookie Carson Beck in the room. Both Brissett and Minshew are solid backup quarterbacks, so neither should be seen as a long-term option, but I guess Beck could at least be an interesting player, as he's got the size to be a franchise passer.

The Jets brought Geno Smith back in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, representing what could be a slight upgrade over what they had in 2025. It's clear that, while those teams did bring in new quarterbacks, the front offices have their eyes on the NFL Draft next year.

You really have to wonder what conversations some of those front offices are having at the moment, too. Sure, no NFL team is going to plainly come out in a season and try to tank, but given how strong this class is projected to be, I wonder if, internally, those teams wouldn't mind having a top-3 pick next year.

And based on how a few teams did in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, other clubs needing a franchise quarterback are surely taking notes. The kind of quarterback frenzy we saw two years ago could be replicated in 2027, and a few teams could benefit big-time.