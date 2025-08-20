Latest NFL predictions could feature a massive powershift in the 2025 season

The AFC could be open enough for some wild playoff scenarios to develop late in the 2025 NFL Season. We did see some surprising teams in the AFC in 2024, both good and bad.

The Denver Broncos exceeded expectations in a big way, but the Cincinnati Bengals did the complete opposite. Well, we could be bracing for something like that with some different teams in the 2025 NFL Season.

And these latest record predictions could indicate a massive powershift in the conference for years to come.

Adam Rank's AFC predictions in 2025 could indicate a massive powershift

You'll want to see Adam Rank's season predictions for the AFC and how the playoff picture shakes out:



1. Buffalo Bills (12-5)

2. Denver Broncos (12-5)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-6)

4. Houston Texans (8-9)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

6. Baltimore Ravens (11-6)

7. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)

Rank's predictions include the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals winning their respective divisions. It's clear how high Rank is on the Broncos, and he predicts they will end the nine-year streak the Kansas City Chiefs have at the AFC West title.

This would give Denver a home playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It's not exactly the AFC Wild Card Game you'd expect. Furthermore, the Bengls would host the Baltimore Ravens in a classic AFC North showdown, and the Chiefs would travel to face the Houston Texans.

If this playoff field comes true, a massive powershift would have taken place, and this could spur something that could ripple for years to come. From 2024 into 2025, the Bengals and Raiders are in the playoffs instead of the Steelers and Chargers in Rank's predictions.

What is clear is how many 'good' teams can come out of this conference, and that could make for some very wild playoff scenarios and seedings in the 2025 NFL Season.