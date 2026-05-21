Latest Rashee Rice update makes Chiefs' NFL Draft blunder look way worse

The latest Rashee Rice update is a horrendous one for the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans. Rice is serving a 30-day jail sentence in Dallas after violating his probation stemming from a 2024 street-racing case.

The 30-day jail sentence could result in Rice being punished -- again -- by the NFL for his repeated off-field issues, violating the league's personal conduct policy. On top of the potential issues Rice faces for his off-field actions, he recently had a procedure done on his right knee to remove loose debris that was causing inflammation.

While Rice's future is in question, the Chiefs' decision-making during the 2026 NFL Draft is even more inexcusable than before. The Chiefs traded up in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft to select cornerback Mansoor Delane, addressing the trade that sent Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. But they failed to properly address the wide receiver position, which has been a problem area for the team for years at this point.

Rashee Rice's latest situation proves the Chiefs' blunder in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Chiefs ended up with 7 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they did spend one of them on a wide receiver. They drafted Cincinnati's Cyrus Allen with a 5th-round pick, but that hardly addresses a receiver position that now might need a featured weapon with Rashee Rice's present and future in the organization a question mark.

Considering the Chiefs had two picks in the first round, and three picks in the top 40 overall, it looks much worse in hindsight that they didn't protect themselves at wide receiver, knowing that the availability of Rashee Rice isn't something they can count on, one way or the other.

Since playing 16 games back in his rookie season, Rice has only played in 12 regular season games over the past two years. He suffered a season-ending injury after four games to start the 2024 season, and was suspended by the NFL in 2025 for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Just over two months after being activated from suspension, he was placed on IR once again.

Over the past couple of seasons, Patrick Mahomes's numbers have taken a bit of a nosedive in a number of different ways. His deep ball accuracy has taken somewhat of a nosedive over the past two seasons. And as much as some may want to pin things all on Mahomes, his receivers have let him down as well.

And that extends beyond just letting him down on the field.

The Chiefs have been counting on Rice to contribute at a high level since they traded away Tyreek Hill. And frankly, based on his skill set, they might not have been wrong to do that. Rice has dynamic abilities when he's available to play.

But the Chiefs' decision to forego upgrading their depth at receiver in the earlier stages of the 2026 NFL Draft already looks like a blunder that's going to bite them this coming season.