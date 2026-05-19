2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC WR duo as offseason continues

If the quarterback is the most important position in football, then who he's throwing the ball to matters tremendously.

That's a big reason why NFL teams are paying what used to be "quarterback money" for some of the top wide receivers in the NFL, and while you don't need a receiver making $30 million per year to win a championship, having elite playmakers at the position certainly doesn't hurt.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings in the 2026 offseason are going to take a look at the best wide receiver duos in the AFC. This list will be based on pedigree, prior production, and some projections for the upcoming season. For players on new teams, we'll consider the context of the quarterback position and how each player might fit this upcoming season. As always, these lists are subject to change, but here's how we see all 16 AFC wide receiver duos stacking up against each other as the offseason continues on.

2026 NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC WR duo ranked worst to best

16. Miami Dolphins: Malik Washington & Jalen Tolbert

The Miami Dolphins cut Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle in the 2026 offseason, and rebuilding this position group is going to be a process. Although we have Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert listed, it'll be interesting to see which two players end up leading this team in targets at the receiver position by the end of the season.

The Dolphins also signed Tutu Atwell in free agency, but their most interesting players at receiver are a pair of third-round picks: Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas. Fifth-round pick Kevin Coleman Jr. is also someone who could significantly outplay his draft status.

The point is, if you want to look at the Dolphins' most experienced duo of receivers, it's as underwhelming as it gets. If you view this unit as a work in progress, it's got some nice glimmers of hope.

15. Las Vegas Raiders: Tre Tucker & Jalen Nailor

Whether it's Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza throwing passes, the Las Vegas Raiders might just have the worst group of wide receivers in the NFL to spread the ball to. As a duo, Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor is about as underwhelming as it gets.

Tucker is a moderately underrated player who has done a solid job showing improvement over the course of his first three NFL seasons. He had five touchdown catches last year and has outstanding vertical speed.

The Raiders are going to be banking on the development of Jack Bech this year as well, a 2nd-round pick in last year's draft, but they made a rather substantial investment in Vikings receiver Jalen Nailor. They had to fend off other teams to get him, as well. Giving him $35 million over three years with $23 million in guaranteed cash is a clear indicator that the Raiders believe he can do more with more opportunities than he had in Minnesota.