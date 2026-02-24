Lions go crazy to return atop the NFC in latest 7-round NFL Mock Draft

118. Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

The pass rush has to be a massive point of emphasis for the Lions this offseason. Trey Hendrickson would be a fun fit, but he's on the wrong side of 30 and coming off a relatively major injury. The Lions could perhaps pursue someone in a lower tier to beef up the pass rush to not run the risk of whiffing on a potentially declined Hendrickson.

Detroit snags Romello Height from Texas Tech and brings more youth into the equation.

155. Matt Gulbin, OC, Michigan State

Matt Gulbin is a developmental center prospect, and we have seen the Lions go through a bit of a transition along the offensive line. Adding more bodies to the unit makes a lot of sense, and just because Detroit's offensive line is generally in a good spot, doesn't mean it stays that way.

180. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College

Lewis Bond profiles as a potential starting slot receiver but could also simply be some nice depth for the team. Both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams finished with over 1,000 yards in 2025, but the next wide receiver down, Kalif Raymond, had just 289 yards. Detroit needs another competent option in this room.

204. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Kyle Louis is a bit undersized, but he's an athletic, fast linebacker who is solid in coverage. Along with the defensive line and cornerback group, the linebacker room could also see a ton of transition in the offseason with the amount of free agents the Lions have there. Adding multiple linebackers in the NFL Draft should be on the table.

212. DeShon Singleton, S, Nebraska

Now snagging some seconary depth, Detroit takes DeShon Singleton from Nebraska and keeps stacking rookies on the defensive side of the ball.

223. J'Mari Taylor, RB. Virginia

J'Mari Taylor is the final pick here for the Lions. There seems to be a possibility that Detroit moves on from David Montgomery in some capacity this offseason. If that does happen, the Lions could bring in a lower-cost free agent and further bolster the room in the NFL Draft.