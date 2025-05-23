Los Angeles Rams signed one of the rarest UDFAs you will ever see

It's a shame that nobody in the entire NFL had the guts to draft North Carolina offensive lineman Willie Lampkin.

Lampkin was one of the highest-graded offensive linemen in all of college football last season and stood out at the 2025 Senior Bowl. He has some of the most fun game film of any offensive lineman coming into the NFL from the 2025 rookie class, so why wasn't he drafted?

Well, Willie Lampkin is one of the rarest prospects you will ever see in the NFL, and we're talking about a year in which we have a true two-way player in Travis Hunter coming into the league. What makes Lampkin such a rare prospect is his size.

Many interior offensive linemen are known for being "squatty" but Lampkin takes that to another level.

Los Angeles Rams may have landed a unique UDFA steal in Willie Lampkin

Checking in under 5-foot-11, Willie Lampkin is likely the shortest offensive lineman you will ever see make it to the NFL. Over the last 30-plus years, he's in a very rare 99.9th percentile in terms of his height, and at that height, the fact that he weighs even close to 280 pounds is rather shocking.

The Rams had great success with Aaron Donald, who was considered way too short to play defensive tackle and excel for a long time in the NFL, but despite his height and weight (bottom 95th percentile), Donald managed to post freakish numbers in every other athletic metric.

Willie Lampkin doesn't have that same type of athletic talent, but he's got great quickness and strength, and could be an intriguing long-term play for the Rams at the center or guard position.

It's going to be fascinating to see what Lampkin can do even just in preseason action. If this guy can hold up against NFL defensive lineman after earning All-American honors at North Carolina, it's going to be an achievement in itself. But once he gets out there, if he can prove that he can play, nobody's going to care that he's not even 5-foot-11.

He's got great hand punch, he plays with leverage, he makes blocks in space, and the Rams could even get creative with the way they utilize him as a backup offensive lineman or even as a fullback. His career is going to be fun to watch, especially if he can crack the Rams' 53-man roster.

READ MORE: Every NFL team's most underrated breakout player candidate