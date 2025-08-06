NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC South quarterbacks approaching preseason

The AFC South is filled with young and unproven teams. Let's rank each team's QB for the 2025 NFL Season. Preseason is quickly approaching, and one of the more frisky and interesting divisions for the upcoming season is the AFC South.

The Houston Texans are the top team, but both the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have a small avenue to comepte for the title in 2025. The Tennessee Titans also took Cam Ward with the first overall pick, so he's got that pedigree going for him entering his rookie season.

As preseason approaches, let's power rank the four starting QBs in the division.

NFL Power Rankings: AFC South quarterback rankings

4. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward was taken with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and probably has a long road to becoming a franchise QB. We really don't even know if the Tennessee Titans have the right head coach in place. Ward himself is also a bit of a raw prospect, so this entire operation is going to take some time. For now, Ward is last in our QB power rankings.

3. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson has been hysterically bad in the NFL, and even if he wins the Indianapolis Colts' QB job, he's probably not going to play much better in 2025. Richardson is ranked ahead of Cam Ward simply because we do not know how Cam Ward will play at the NFL level, but it's very likely that Ward ends up being a better QB than Richardson almost immediately.

2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence broke out a bit in the 2022 NFL Season with Doug Pederson running the show, but the 2023 and 2024 seasons were forgettable. With Liam Coen now at the helm, the Jaguars do have a path to a prolific offense in 2025, but the verdict is still out on Lawrence, who has all the tools to be a great QB in this league. While he isn't great and is honestly average right now, he's no. 2 in our QB rankings.

1. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud set the NFL on fire in the 2023 NFL Season. He helped lead the team to a 10-7 record and the AFC South title. However, things went off the rails just a bit in 2024, as Stroud and the offense regressed, but despite their regression, the franchise still won 10 games and won a playoff game. Stroud has to bounce back, along with the Texans' offensive line, and while that unit kind of has to establish itself again, Stroud is clearly the best passer in the AFC South.