Mel Kiper Jr. predicts nightmare scenario for Chiefs in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and there are a lot of rumors floating around out there right now that they might be about to make a huge mistake.

The Chiefs' top pick right now is the 9th overall selection, and mock drafts have had them going a wide range of directions with that pick. We've seen a lot of cornerback picks there, offensive tackles, pass rushers, even linebackers. But lately, one player seems to be gaining more steam than the rest: Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Tyson is one of the more debated receiver prospects in this class, because he undoubtedly has tremendous talent, but a hard time staying on the field. For a Chiefs team that has so many needs on both sides of the ball, there is a case to be made that spending the 9th overall pick on a receiver with availability concerns could be a nightmare. And multiple NFL Draft experts, including Mel Kiper Jr., are predicting it will happen.

Mel Kiper Jr. predicts Kansas City Chiefs will use top pick on Jordyn Tyson in 2026 NFL Draft

.@MelKiperESPN and @McShay13 have both released their NFL Mock drafts this morning gathering all intel from around the league.



Both have the #Chiefs taking ASU WR Jordyn Tyson at the 1.09 and UT CB Colton Hood at 1.29.



Kansas City has reportedly been “intrigued” with Tyson. pic.twitter.com/lPnJeXIXCs — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) April 15, 2026

Kiper actually offers a great summary of why the Chiefs should use one of their two first-round picks on the wide receiver position.

Travis Kelce is 36 going on 37 this year. Hollywood Brown is off to the Eagles. Xavier Worthy has not developed into a go-to target despite the Chiefs investing a 1st-round pick in him. Rashee Rice has availability and off-field concerns of his own.

There's no doubt that adding a weapon or two in this draft could benefit the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but this is also a team that just lost nearly its entire secondary this offseason. They lost key players all over their defense, and have question marks on the offensive line to address.

Is taking a wide receiver who missed one-third of his possible games at the college level a good investment of a top-10 overall pick?

Probably not, even as good as the flashes have been for someone like Tyson.

Daniel Jeremiah recently did a spot with Mina Kimes and seemed to bite his tongue as much as possible when talking about Tyson's toughness and durability, saying "that scares me".

Tyson has a workout for NFL teams on April 17th after not doing anything in the pre-draft process, and that could go a long way toward determining whether or not a team like the Chiefs would take a gamble on him. He's an extremely polarizing player and really the embodiment of what makes the NFL Draft so fascinating.

Sometimes you take a risk on talent and it pays off. Other times, you take a risk on someone with availability and durability concerns, and it makes you look bad. In the Chiefs' current context, a risk like this makes absolutely no sense with a top 10 pick overall.