Micah Parsons already making impressive history with the Packers

It has only been a couple of days since one of the biggest trades you'll ever see, but Micah Parsons is already making history with the Green Bay Packers.

And we're not talking about his $47 million per year price tag.

Parsons obviously is one of the best defensive players to ever be traded in league history, and the Packers are one of the most historic franchises in league history. Their history predates pretty much every living fan, including the namesake of their stadium: Curly Lambeau. What connection could there possibly be between Micah Parsons and Curly Lambeau?

Packers allowing Micah Parsons to wear Curly Lambeau's No. 1 jersey

Green Bay Packers EDGE Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) is wearing number 1. Last worn by Curly Lambeau. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/F8Ub4ao7Q7 — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) August 30, 2025

It's been nearly 100 years since Curly Lambeau took the field for the Packers, though he was also the team's head coach for a long time. The Packers have never officially retired Lambeau's number, as it's been worn by some during the preseason, but it's been unofficially unavailable to any player until now.

It's a pretty massive honor for Parsons to wear this number, and it's also kind of hilarious that Jayden Reed wasn't budging on #11. Parsons probably could have made a pretty compelling offer for 11, which he's pretty much worn forever, but making a little bit of Packers history isn't a bad idea, either.

Parsons was going to sell a lot of jerseys anyway, but now that he's tying his legacy in Green Bay to the team's stadium namesake, it might shoot up to #1 in short order.

There is some really fun history being repeated with the Packers acquiring Parsons this particular offseason. When Brett Favre was entering his age-27 season, the Packers acquired Reggie White in free agency...and won the Super Bowl.

When Aaron Rodgers was in his age-27 season, the Packers acquired legendary defensive back Charles Woodson...and won the Super Bowl.

You'l never guess how old Jordan Love is going to be this coming season.

What's really fascinating is that the Packers are not known for being this aggressive when it comes to adding free agents or trading for players. But when they do make moves like this, we're typically seeing them make massive moves and bigger swings than most.

When all is said and done, the Packers did give up a lot to get him but they also aren't going to have to wait that long to pick in the next couple of drafts. They didn't give up any Day 2 picks. They gave up one starting player, one of the only guys over the age of 29 on the youngest roster in the league.